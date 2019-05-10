ICBC location. File photo

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

The B.C. government has tasked ICBC with refining three components of its revamped rate model.

Changes include adjusting contentious unlisted driver protection, which is $50 in additional insurance for drivers who lend their car to friends and family fewer than 12 times a year.

The fee is optional, but when introducing it, ICBC had said not paying it could cost you.

The Justice Ministry has directed the corporation to instead allow vehicle owners to consider getting it only after the first crash involving an unlisted driver.

“This change will help with the transition to an updated model, where listing other drivers is a new concept,” the ministry said.

READ MORE: New ICBC rate structure moves ahead

Other requests include not incorporating the driving history of lower-risk drivers into a vehicle owner’s premium if they are not household members or employees. This is in a bid to prevent people from adding those drivers to their policies to artificially reduce their premium.

Drivers also need more time when deciding whether to repay claims and how that decreases or increases their premium, the government said. Those with claims made between Mar. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2019 will have until Aug. 31, 2010 to make their decision.

Pending approval from the B.C. Utilities Commission, the changes will be in effect for policies beginning on or after Sept. 1.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
