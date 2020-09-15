You will have to wear a mask starting Sept. 21 if you want to shop at IGA. (IGA Port McNeill photo)

IGA says face-coverings will be mandatory as of Sept. 21

Wearing face-coverings will protect the health and safety of staff, customers and community.

If you shop at IGA, you will soon be required to wear a face-covering upon entry to the store.

“Starting Sept. 21, 2020 we are requesting that all customers wear a face-covering to protect the health and safety of our staff, customers and community,” stated IGA in a news release. “Please bring your face-covering. If you need a covering, we will provide a disposable mask at the front entrance for your convenience until the end of September.”

IGA has one store in the North Island, which is located in the Town of Port McNeill.

Coronavirus

