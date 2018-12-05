IGA’s union workers may go on strike if negotiations don’t pan out

UFCW 1518 union members took a vote Dec. 1 to have striking as an option in negotiations.

(UFCW 1518) UFCW union members may go on strike soon after taking a vote.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 1518 office may now go on strike.

Over 30 UFCW union members were present to vote on Dec. 1 on whether to go on strike soon, according to an online Facebook post made last night.

Negotiations are set to happen sometime this week, but IGA union members could have strikes as an option if compensation demands are not met. The option to have a strike had 73 per cent support from members who voted.

The employers heard “loud and clear” on the union’s intentions going forward, also having stated that the employees deserve “fair compensation,” the online post continued.

IGA is reportedly the only grocery store located in Port McNeill.

UFCW is an international labour union representing roughly 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada. The union has employees primarily in the retail industry. In Canada, the private sector union represents a quarter of a million members across the nation.

As for what happens now, Port McNeill’s IGA store remains open until a decision is made by either party at the negotiation table later this week.