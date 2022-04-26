The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment.

According to the IIO report, Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Kentwood Road, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and arrested a man for trespassing.

He was taken to the detachment and placed in a cell.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the man was found to be in medical distress.

Assistance was provided until Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to the hospital. The man died Sunday, April 24.

The IIO was notified shortly thereafter and has opened an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

ALSO: School District 71 issues statement regarding lockdown at Courtenay high school

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage
Next story
Port Hardy to team up with RDMW to apply for funding to increase Salvation Army services

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy Municipal Hall. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy to team up with RDMW to apply for funding to increase Salvation Army services

Port McNeill hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Mayor says social media rumours of two North Island hospitals closing in June are untrue

Eddy Lagrosse is teaming up with Applewood to hold an Autism Awareness walk. (Eddy Lagrosse photo)
Applewood Ford and GM team up to help host Autism Awareness Walk April 30 in Port Hardy

The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)
No tsunami warning after magnitude 5 earthquake 166km west of Port Alice