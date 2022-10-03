Incredible turnout for library’s official opening celebrations in Woss

It has been nearly two years since Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) opened the doors to its new branch in the village of Woss.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, official opening celebrations were put on hold, but last week, staff were finally able to officially celebrate the momentous occasion with the community.

Nearly half the village attended the celebrations, which offered music, a reading by renowned local author, Yvonne Maximchuk, a children’s singalong, face painting, balloon animals, and a barbeque lunch from the local and newly opened Shot in the Dark restaurant.

“I couldn’t be happier for Woss to have such a lovely little library, and to have the chance to celebrate its importance to the community,” says Laura Kaminker, Library Manager for Woss. “This community celebration has been a great opportunity to acknowledge how much we appreciate everyone who uses the library for so many diverse and wonderful reasons.”

Prize draws were also held throughout the day and included an original piece of artwork from a local Indigenous artist whose work is also displayed in the branch.

David Carson, Director of Corporate Communications and Strategic Initiative for VIRL, emceed the event, thanking VIRL’s Board of Trustees, Executive Director, Ben Hyman, staff who worked closely on the project, and the branch staff for their incredible effort in opening a branch during a very difficult time for everyone.

“COVID got in the way of a lot of things, including giving Woss the library celebration it deserved, but I think it’s safe to say it was worth wait,” says Carson.

