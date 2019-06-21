A group of Inuit, including former Nunavut premier Paul Quassa, have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Steven Cooper)

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Five Inuit have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them.

A statement of claim filed in Iqaluit, Nunavut, says the experiments included skin grafts and being made to stand outside in the cold while improperly dressed.

The plaintiffs also allege they were prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain.

The claim says the experiments were performed in Igloolik between 1967 and 1973 and involved three Canadian universities working with an international scientific program.

Among the plaintiffs is former Nunavut premier Paul Quassa.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with tuberculosis

Edmonton lawyer Steven Cooper says he’s aware of at least 30 people in two different communities who were affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Just Posted

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for North Island residents

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

A message from the North Island’s 2019 Tour de Rock rider

“Please join me in my endeavour to raise awareness and money for paediatric cancer research”

Council agrees to draft memorandum of understanding with North Island Seniors Housing Foundation

A memorandum of understanding between the district and the NISHF is a prerequisite for funding.

VIDEO: Pride flag unveiled at North Island College in Port Hardy

Festivities included a barbecue, cupcakes, buttons, and rainbows flags for people to wave proudly.

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to the links at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

‘Indigenizing Canada House feels pretty good!’ North Island-based artist’s work featured in London, England

Solo exhibition by Sonny Assu opens on Indigenous Peoples Day

LETTER: Housing crisis in Port Hardy needs to be taken seriously

“We have lost a good many citizens down island because there was nothing to rent here”

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Most Read