Seabata and Emma Makhakhe won $500,000 on the Jan. 7 Lotto Max Extra draw with a ticket bought at Thrifty Foods on Fairfield Road. (Courtesy of BCLC)

Seabata and Emma Makhakhe won $500,000 on the Jan. 7 Lotto Max Extra draw with a ticket bought at Thrifty Foods on Fairfield Road. (Courtesy of BCLC)

Island couple plans to buy mom a home, save for kids education with $500,000 win

South African real estate, peace of mind come with lottery win

Education and houses in South Africa are dreams coming true for a Victoria couple after winning on the Lotto Max Extra.

Emma and Seabata Makhakhe won $500,000 on the Jan. 7 draw with a ticket bought at Thrifty Foods on Fairfield Road.

Seabata discovered they won on a Sunday morning after checking it on the Lotto! app.

“It said $500,000 and I stopped and thought wait … Once it hit me, I started screaming ‘we won!’” Seabata said in a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident shocked after winning almost $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

The couple plans to invest in South African real estate with a home for Seabata’s mom in Lesotho and a small one for themselves in Cape Town.

Some funds will be put away for their children’s education.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $42 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $262 million from Lotto Max.

READ ALSO: Record-breaking $100.4 million won in lottery tickets on Vancouver Island in 2021

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingVictoria

Previous story
North Island First Nation launches inquiry into grounds of former residential school
Next story
Liberals offer $750 million to cities to make up for transit-fare shortfalls

Just Posted

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett taking part in the herring spawn on kelp (SOK) fishery in a previous season. (Photo submitted)
DFO closes herring spawn on kelp fishery at Central Coast against Heiltsuk Nation wishes

St. Michaels residential school before it was torn down in 2015. (J.R. Rardon photo)
North Island First Nation launches inquiry into grounds of former residential school

The annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls march took place Feb. 14 in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls march takes over the streets of Port Hardy

North Island Eagles logo
North Island Eagles teams all advance to VIAHA semi-final playoffs