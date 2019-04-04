One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Two Victoria hostels were exposed to a case of tuberculosis, Island Health confirms.

The exposure happened in early March after one person tested positive for the contagious chest infection.

Island Health says anyone who may have been exposed, including staff and other hostel guests, have been contacted.

ALSO READ: Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

At this time, Island Health says there’s a very low risk of exposure for the general public.

The two hostel sites could not be identified for privacy reasons.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG
Next story
B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Just Posted

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

VIDEO: Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament returns for 40th anniversary

The Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament made its return to the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Tyson’s Thoughts: Check out the wellness fair on Saturday at the North Island Mall in Port Hardy

“I’ve always found the wellness fair to be a lot of fun and very informative.”

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Most Read