Pemberton Music Festival

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

Island Health is looking to reduce the risks of overdoses at festivals this summer.

The health authority issued a news release Tuesday, warning that drugs such as cocaine, heroine, ecstasy, Xanax and methamphetamines can be contaminated with fentanyl or other toxic additives, which can increase the possibility of an overdose.

The authority — which noted the safest way to prevent an overdose is to avoid substances — provided a list of tips to help those who plan to use to stay safe:

  • Know where the harm reduction and first-aid tents are located at the fesitval
  • Ask if drug-checking services are available
  • Don’t mix substances
  • Use with friends and tell them what you’ve taken or believe you’ve taken
  • Know the signs of a fentanyl or opioid overdose
  • Know how to respond to an overdose

The signs of an overdose include slow or no breathing, blue lips and fingertips, unresponsiveness, gurgling or snoring sounds, and pinpoint pupils or clammy skin, according to Island Health.

READ ALSO: B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Anyone who believes someone is having an overdose should call 911 and the festival’s first-aid staff immediately, clear and open the person’s airway, provide rescue breaths, and carry — and know how to use — a naloxone kit.

Canada’s Good Samaritan Act protects those at the scene of an overdose who call 911 from simple possession charges and from breach-of-probation and breach-of-parole charges in relation to simple drug possession.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows
Next story
Mother of NHLer Carey Price elected chief of B.C. First Nation

Just Posted

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2018-2019 graduating class

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre is located on the Tsulquate reserve in the North Island.

Skin deep: A look inside the ink behind Beacon Tattoo

Patrick Berube, owner of Beacon Tattoo, spends most of his Tuesdays at… Continue reading

Second recreational cannabis shop opens its doors in Port Hardy

Pacificanna owner Darren Saunders was excited to finally see his family-run business open up shop.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A lone crow landing beside an eagle

“I saw an eagle just sitting there, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be there long as I got closer”

Port McNeill council’s June 17 meeting features ‘packed agenda’

A draft policy on wildfire response for the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department was presented.

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Vancouver Island woman assaulted after confronting thief

RCMP warn residents to call for police assistance

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stz’uminus dies from injuries

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25

Most Read