Island middle school closed for the second time in a week due to threat

On Nov. 26, Lake Trail Middle School was closed for a day while a similar incident occurred.

Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay has closed again due to a threat Friday (Dec 4). File photo

For the second time in a week, a Vancouver Island school is closed due to a threat directed at the school.

The Comox Valley RCMP are currently investigating Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay, and out of an abundance of caution, police and School District 71 have closed the school while the credibility of the threat is assessed and the investigation is completed.

The Comox Valley RCMP and School District 71 are working together closely as this situation progresses to ensure the safety of all the staff, students, and residents in the area.

On Nov. 26, the school was closed for a day while a similar incident occurred.

Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP said in a release Friday (Dec. 4) the investigation is in its initial stages and further information will be released when it becomes available.

New information will be posted to Comoxvalleyrecord.com or visit us on Facebook.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Lake Trail Middle School closed due to threat