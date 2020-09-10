Kingcome artist wins contest at Museum of Anthropology

Coral Shaughnessy-Moon’s design will be sold on t-shirts at the museum and online

(We Will Always Remember) by Coral Shaughnessy-Moon.

An artist from the Musgumagw Dzawada’enuxw First Nation has won a province-wide art contest with the Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver.

Coral Shaughnessy-Moon designed a piece about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people called Ha̱yulis tła̱n’s ma̱lkwa̱lał (We Will Always Remember).

The line drawing style depicts a woman with eyes closed, and red hand over her mouth.

The design will be sold on t-shirts through the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) gift shop.

Shaughnessy-Moon won a cash prize, and will earn royalties on shirt sales.

Shaughnessy-Moon’s choice of modern line drawing resonated with the jury “for its effective visualization of its message and excellent execution of its line drawing style—which is unique and unlike past winning designs. The design is elegant yet powerful in bringing attention to the issue of MMIWG,” the museum wrote.

The contest was started in 2014 as a sideline to the exhibit Claiming Space: Voice of Urban Aboriginal Youth.

The Emerging Indigenous Artist Contest has run annually since then.

