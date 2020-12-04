Felled spruce and cedar trees waiting to be stripped, sorted and hauled down Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Felled spruce and cedar trees waiting to be stripped, sorted and hauled down Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Kwakiult angry at logging in Douglas Treaty land

The nation is calling on government to honour the Douglas Treaty

Kwakiutl First Nation Chief and Council are calling on the government to stop Western Forest Products from logging on Douglas Treaty land, a two-mile-thick strip of shoreline between Port McNeill and Port Hardy.

In the last three weeks, Kwakiutl members have noticed growing sections of clearcuts, in plain sight from Highway 19, well within the Douglas Treaty boundary. The activity is in violation of a demand given to Western by Kwakiutl leadership, mandating a ban on logging on Douglas Treaty land, to which the nation claims title.

The order does not align with Western’s Tree Farm Licence 6 issued by the province, that entitles it to log various blocks throughout the North Island. TFL 6 covers approximately 50 per cent of Kwakiutl Traditional Territory, an area much larger than the Douglas Treaty strip. It also has sections of private land which were removed from TFL 6 admid legal controversy in 2007.

The two cut blocks in question are beside Highway 19. The one directly south of the Port Hardy Airport is part of TFL 6, and the second just past the Cluxewe Resort is Western-owned private land.

Kwakiutl First Nation’s Chief and Council have reached out to the provincial government and are consulting their legal team.

Elected Chief Ross Hunt Jr. said their main concern is about the 54 village sites within the Douglas Treaty boundary. The treaty, signed in 1851, says “… our village sites and enclosed fields are to be kept for our own use, for the use of our children and for those who may follow after us and the land shall be properly surveyed hereafter.” The lands were never surveyed, and the Kwakiutl are still trying to get time and resources to understand their relationship to those sites.

A felled bark-stripped cedar piled off Hwy 19 south of Fort Rupert in mid November. (Mark Worthing, Sierra Club photo)

Among the recently felled timber are culturally modified cedar trees from which bark had recently been stripped. Old culturally modified trees are often used as proof of occupation by First Nations. The B.C. Heritage Act protects these trees if they were modified before 1846, the year the 49th parallel roughly established a border between the U.S. and what would later become B.C. These trees were recently stripped, and so are not protected under the act.

“[The Douglas Treaty land] was always meant to be a greenbelt, and our old growth was supposed to be protected,” Hunt Jr. said.

“Our ancestors are referenced as the cedar people, so the cedar trees actually were our members, ancestors to us. Some families are descendant from that,” he said.

“When people question me about that, I ask them, well, if you believe that man can walk on water and was reborn, why is it so hard to believe that we are decedents from the environment around us?”

Hunt Jr. says the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has been lax in efforts to prioritize reconciliation with the Kwakiutl, instead giving perfunctory opportunities to consult and sometimes notifying them of policy and licences after the fact. The ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Stacked timber near the Cluxewe Resort beside Hwy 19 in early December. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Western told the Gazette it is aware of the Kwakiutl claim that the Douglas Treaty has not been fulfilled, but said it’s a matter for government-to-government discussion. While Western shares information with Kwakiutl as part of the licensing process, ultimately the ministry decides whether or not to issue permits.

The most recent licence renewal for TFL 6 was signed in August 2019, but Hunt Jr. says Kwakiutl wasn’t notified of the renewed licence until March 2020 after it was ratified.

Kwakiutl had been trying to negotiate for a certain parcel of land in Port McNeill, a village site and a log sort area used by Western. Hunt Jr. wanted this negotiation to be part of the process with renegotiating the licence, but instead says North Island ministry staff signed off on the referral to renew the agreement for another 25 years.

A bark-stripped tree with an old cedar marked for falling behind it near Fort Rupert in mid-November. (Mark Worthing, Sierra Club photo)

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

forestryIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Just Posted

Felled spruce and cedar trees waiting to be stripped, sorted and hauled down Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Kwakiult angry at logging in Douglas Treaty land

The nation is calling on government to honour the Douglas Treaty

The Christmas Tree being put back up in the Thunderbird Mall parking lot. (Thunderbird Mall photo)
Giant Christmas tree returns to Thunderbird Mall Parking lot

At the end of the 2019, extreme winds knocked over the community Christmas tree.

Black Press file photo
Port Hardy RCMP catch shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole over $500 worth of clothing from local store

The suspect was eventually released with multiple conditions and to attend court in February of 2021

Quatsino First Nation is heading back to the polls. (Quatsino image)
Quatsino First Nation electing new Chief and Council

The ballot count will be broadcast over Zoom after polls close

For over a year Loaves and Fishes Food Bank has been giving 5,000-7,000 pounds of food every week to help address the massive need in the North Island. This year, they have partnered with the North Island Gazette Hamper Fund by providing $15,000 in gift cards to help with their Christmas Hamper Program. “Loaves and Fishes believes that everyone deserves access to a reliable abundance of food barrier free, it’s a real privilege to further serve the amazing people in Port Hardy and Port McNeill by assisting the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund,” explains Peter Sinclair, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director. Loaves and Fishes bi-weekly depot is at Saint Columba’s Anglican-United Church and bi-weekly deliveries to other organizations in Port McNeill will continue through next year. (Natasha Griffiths photo)
It’s been a unique 41st year for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

‘This year has been very different than previous years due to the pandemic’

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay has closed again due to a threat Friday (Dec 4). File photo
Island middle school closed for the second time in a week due to threat

On Nov. 26, Lake Trail Middle School was closed for a day while a similar incident occurred.

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week t

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

BC Ambulance Services reassures people that the service is well staffed and ready to respond. Photo by Don Bodger
BC Ambulance assures the Island community they’re ‘fully staffed’

‘Paramedics are not limited to a geographical area.’ — BCEHS

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

Most Read