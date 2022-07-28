Kwakiutl First Nation partners with North Island Community Forest

Two North Island First Nations have engaged in a shareholder agreement with North Island Community Forest LP.

At a July 19 meeting in Port Hardy that included Mayor Dennis Dugas, Ministry of Forests Parliamentary Secretary Doug Routley and North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, Kwakiutl First Nation announced that they would be taking a 20 per cent shareholder stake in the limited partnership, effectively expanding this responsive partnership from the three original shareholders (The Village of Port Alice, The District of Port Hardy and the Town of Port McNeill), to now include Kwakiutl First Nation and the Quatsino First Nation.

Kwakiutl Forest Management Department recognizes the community benefit seen to each shareholder and applauds resource management decisions made with direct benefit to North Island Indigenous and Non-Indigenous communities. The NICF has funded recreation programs and created reserve funds in the tri-port communities and allowed for critical infrastructure upgrades.

Coun. Alex Wilson, member of the Kwakiutl Forestry Committee, applauds the decision of the nations to participate. “This is an opportunity for Kwakiutl to directly engage in and benefit from resource works occurring on our territory and through Community Forest’s overall tenure. Stewardship is our number one priority, and we look forward to promoting and enforcing our values, while expanding the partnerships and reach of Kwakiutl Forestry.”

Coun. Bernard Wilson also spoke highly of the concept behind the partnership. “Having our neighbouring Nation of Quatsino in this partnership with us is a great moment for the North Island Communities and the North Island Community Forest LP, who will have a hands-on opportunity to share and learn from and with us about our perspectives on stewardship values and goals. We’re excited to work with this group and look forward to bringing direct, tangible benefit back to the nation’s members.”

The North Island Community Forest LP was formed in 2011 after the provincial government invited three North Island municipalities to apply for a community forest agreement on northern Vancouver Island. A Community Forest Agreement was signed in March 2011, and tenure was granted in the traditional territories of the Kwakiutl and Quatsino First Nations. The first Forest Stewardship Plan was approved in April 2014, with the second Forest Stewardship Plan being approved in June 2020. Inclusion of the Nations in the Partnership is a rightful step in the direction of co-management.

Upon hearing the announcement from Quatsino and Kwakiutl First Nation, Board Chair Ione Brown commented, “On behalf of the Board, we could not be happier to have the Quatsino and Kwakiutl First Nations participate as equal shareholders in North Island Community Forest LP. We look forward to learning from our Indigenous partners and in equitable participation for all North Island Communities, Indigenous and non-indigenous alike. NICF is committed to Reconciliation and this is an important first step.”

Since established, the NICF has generated approximately $7 million in gross revenues with over $5.8 million in disbursements to the Shareholders for the benefit of their communities. The expansion of this partnership will see opportunity extended to the Nations and all partners through generations as sound forest management decisions are collectively made.

Councillor Michelle Hunt of the Kwakiutl Nation Forestry Committee is optimistic about what this means for economic reconciliation on the North Island. “Health of the community and healing is an iterative process. This is one small step towards greater equity and pursuing what it means for Kwakiutl to exercise rights and title.”

