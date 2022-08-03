Kwakiutl work together with partners and governments to protect the Giyuxw watershed

First Nation is looking at next steps to further protect the Giyuxw watershed

The restorative and protective work at the Giyuxw (Keogh) watershed is going smoothly, says a local North Island First Nation.

“The Kwakiutl First Nation would like to share with the public recent and ongoing restorative and protective work happening on the Giyuxw watershed,” Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox and Elected Chief Grace (Natasha) Wilson noted in a statement to media. “Kwakiutl and its partners have been working diligently to protect salmon habitat on the Giyuxw. The fish counter holds the oldest data on the whole Pacific coast. Prescriptions used in the Giyuxw watershed for salmon restoration are being mirrored all over the province of British Columbia. What is being accomplished on the Giyuxw is working well.”

It was back on July 1 that Parks & Recreation BC officially banned motorized boating at the Clint Beek Rec Site on the Giyuxw Lake, and then Department of Fisheries and Oceans also banned fishing 400 meters on each side of the mouth of the Giyuxw.

“Kwakiutl are looking at next steps to further protect the Giyuxw watershed,” added Knox and Wilson.

