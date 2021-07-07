Victoria police are seeking the owner of a large snake after it was found on a person’s patio Tuesday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are seeking the owner of a large snake after it was found on a person’s patio Tuesday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

Large, unexpected visitor slithers its way onto Victoria patio

Victoria police use golf club, broomstick to capture 4-foot-long snake outside housing complex

Victoria police were kept busy Tuesday night capturing a four-foot-long snake that had slithered its way onto an unsuspecting person’s patio.

Officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Vancouver Street shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that someone in a ground floor suite had found a large snake on their patio. Working with the resident, a golf club and a broomstick, officers were able to corral the creature into a cardboard box.

They transported it to Victoria Animal Control Services where it remains.

The owner of the snake is asked to contact animal control. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

