HEALTH

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Feeling woozy and fluish, despite the weather warming up? You’re not alone.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says B.C. is in the middle of a late-season bout of the flu.

In the latest data released Friday, which offers weekly flu surveillance, there was a 50 per cent jump in the first few weeks of March.

The agency said most of the cases involved the most-common influenza A, including the H1N1 and H3N2 strains.

READ MORE: B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

The spike follows a steady decrease in reported flus in January and February. This flu season peaked in late December to early January.

Most Read