Lightning starts wildfire east of Vernon

The blaze is 0.80 hectares in Cherryville

A wildfire has started in the Greystokes area close to Highway 6 east of Vernon.

The blaze is 0.8 hectares and was caused by lightning on Thursday night (Aug. 11). It is believed to be close to the Heckman Forest Service Road in Cherryville.

It is currently one of 86 active wild fires across the province.

A 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Aug. 12.

