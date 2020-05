The projects were fully funded by grants provided from ICBC and the Municipal Insurance Association.

A notorious crosswalk in Port Hardy that has seen many incidents with vehicles and pedestrians over the years has finally had lights installed. (District of Port Hardy photo)

Another crosswalk in downtown Port Hardy, connecting the Thunderbird Mall to the Home Hardware parking lot, also received lights.

The two crosswalk signals and their installation were fully funded by grants provided from ICBC and the Municipal Insurance Association.

