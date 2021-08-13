Local veterinarian selected as Maverick Party candidate in upcoming federal election

Dr. Stacey Gastis, a Comox-area veterinarian, has been selected to be Maverick Party candidate for North Island—Powell River.

Dr. Stacey Gastis, a Comox-area veterinarian, has been selected as the Maverick Party candidate for North Island-Powell River in the next federal election.

Gastis is a newcomer to politics, but “sees a monumental yet achievable goal of bringing power and a voice of reason to Ottawa from the west so western families can thrive and reach their full potential,” per an Aug. 12 press release by the Maverick Party Electoral District Association of North Island-Powell River.

”I hope you will join us to create a unified western federal Maverick Party and help defend and protect our way of life, and support getting the best deal confederation has to offer to us here on North Island – Powell River, BC,” said Gastis, in the release.

After graduating from the University of Guelph Ontario Veterinary College in 1991, Gastis moved to British Columbia with his wife and classmate Dr. Tammi Whelan. He then started a veterinary clinic in Merville, which he operated for 28 years. He also ran a mobile clinic, serving Denman, Hornby, Quadra, Cortes, Sayward and Woss from 1995 to 2010. Gastis moved the hospital to Comox in 2010.

Gastis believes supporting resource industries and delivering products to global markets using ‘internally-driven’ environmental technology is the path to a healthy and prosperous west.

Stacey brings ‘west coast’ family living and private business experience to Maverick North Island – Powell River as well as lots of caring for people and pets, per the release.

RELATED: Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

federal electionPolitics