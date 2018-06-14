Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Police don’t generally make arrests after food fights, but it happened earlier this month in downtown Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers were called to a location on Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3 after receiving a report of of an intoxicated man throwing macaroni at passing taxis.

“[Police] were able to find the suspect by following the trail of macaroni he had previously discarded,” noted the release. “When the officers arrived, ‘macaroni man’ decided to make a further impression on the officers, and give them the ‘middle finger salute.’”

The man was taken to cells at the RCMP detachment.

Previous story
Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park
Next story
VIDEO: Sunset Elementary School’s music program shines at unique concert

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sunset Elementary School’s music program shines at unique concert

Grade 6 and 7 students showed off their ukulele and bucket drumming talent

District of Port Hardy agrees to foot the bill if windmill blade display needs to be taken down

Rotary club’s Dale Dorward and Rick and Bill Milligan made their presence known at the meeting.

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

442 squadron rescues passenger from cruise ship

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

PHSS Senior Girls Soccer makes Port Hardy proud at Provincials

“It was a definite scenario where the team chemistry was perfect.”

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Province not extending PST, or scrapping homeowners grant

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Most Read