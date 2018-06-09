Traffic is backed up on the Malahat due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Expect traffic delays

  • Jun. 9, 2018 1:50 p.m.
  • News

A fatal car accident occurred on the Malahat early Saturday afternoon.

B.C. Coroners office confirmed that one person is dead after two vehicles collided on the Trans Canada Highway.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they transported two patients in critical condition from the scene.

Traffic was stopped in both directions north of Aspen Rd. for nearly an hour, but has reopened to single lane traffic in both directions.

More to come.

Previous story
Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Just Posted

Port McNeill’s cannabis sales prohibition bylaw passes first reading

Port McNeill will hold a bylaw public consultation at its June 18 council meeting at 7:00 p.m.

World Oceans Day celebrated at Carrot Park

Despite the rain community comes together for ocean fun

Tyson’s Thoughts: Port McNeill wants to temporarily ban the sale of cannabis in town

The first reading of the bylaw was passed in roughly under two minutes with next to no discussion.

Dr. Evelyn Voyageur receives an honorary doctorate

Thompson Rivers University recognizes Voyageur for distinguished community services

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Expect traffic delays

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

VIDEO: Pacific Coastal Airlines golf tournament helps three B.C. charities

Company has a long history and strong culture of giving

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

Most Read