Malahat Skywalk gearing up for Christmas

The Malahat SkyWalk will host numerous events over the Christmas season. (John McKinley/Black Press)

Santa will be visiting the Malahat SkyWalk a number of times as Christmas approaches.

The visits by Father Christmas, which will take place Dec. 11, 12, 19, 20, 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is just beginning of what the Malahat Skywalk, located just north of the Malahat Summit, will be offering over the holiday season.

The approximately $15-million Malahat SkyWalk project, a partnership between the Malahat Nation and A.Spire by Nature that opened in July, combines nature-based tourism with a cultural tourism experience.

Visitors can take a break from the chaos of the season to breathe and reconnect in nature with a walk through the forest along the 600m-elevated walkway to enjoy the breathtaking views from atop the 40m-Spiral Tower.

They can also check out Santa’s Workshop that will be on site Dec., 11-12 and 18-24 for guests to create holiday decorations to take home or display in the facility’s Welcome Centre.

The Claus Family Bakery will be serving Christmas cookies and a special hot chocolate at the fire pit during the holidays and the fire pit, located at the base of the tower, will provide a cozy place to relax surrounded by the scents and sounds of the forest.

Guests can enjoy a treat and a warm drink as they sit back and wait for family and friends climbing the Spiral Tower or taking in Santa’s Workshop

The Gift Shop is stocked up for holiday shopping with works from local artisans as well as T-shirts, children’s toys and curios, and there will be performances by local school choirs during the season.

More holiday surprises are planned so follow the Malahat SkyWalk on Facebook and Instagram for weekly updates on special guests, activities and other announcements.

The Malahat SkyWalk is open year-round, including statutory holidays; Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Special holiday hours on Dec. 24 and Christmas Day will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The regular winter hours of operation until Jan. 31 are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas