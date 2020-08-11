Red Deer RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon about the death of a Red Deer doctor on Monday. Photo from Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

  • Aug. 11, 2020 10:45 a.m.
  • News

A 54-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Red Deer doctor in his walk-in clinic Monday.

Deng Mabiour has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon. Another doctor at the clinic was also attacked and a responding police officer suffered minor injuries, said police.

Red Deer RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said at a Tuesday news conference it was a targeted attack and the accused was known to his victim, Dr. Walter Reynolds, 45.

“This was not a random attack, and the first-degree murder charge speaks to the premeditated nature of this incident,” said Grobmeier, who is in charge of Red Deer detachment.

“There were many witnesses and people who acted bravely during this assault, and we encourage anyone to reach out for support as these incidents can be traumatic and difficult to process.”

Reynolds was a well-liked and respected doctor and the married father of two young girls.

Red Deer Victim Services is available to anyone looking for support and can be reached by calling 403-306-2345, said RCMP.

Mabiour is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday.

Grobmeier said Mabiour was not known to them.

“We have no history from this individual,” said Grobmeier.

More to come …

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations
Next story
Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

Just Posted

Alert Bay tested for COVID-19 antibodies, results prove efforts were effective

Just 3.7 per cent of people tested have the antibody

BC Parks acquires private land in Cape Scott Provincial Park

Land previously held by B.C. land and cattle mogul Rudy Nielsen

Family Literacy Society surveying essential skills among displaced workers

Survey results will help get training opportunities to fufill real needs on the north Island

A thousand items donated to the Port Hardy RCMP’s summer toy drive

‘Building strong relationships with the people of our communities is fundamental to our success here’

VIDEO: Rescued eagle released back into the wild

The three-year-old female had been mired in grease at the landfill, but recovered with gusto

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Alf Todd on a mission to fight Parkinson’s disease

Todd and group hope to raise $10,000 riding bikes to Port Alberni

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Reimagined campaign continues to make Vancouver Island wishes come true

#UnWinedOutside allows participants to support Make-A-Wish Foundation, local businesses

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Frustration mounts as Metchosin sheep slaughter continues

Metchosin mayor upset with B.C. Conservation’s response as bear feeds on farm animals

Most Read