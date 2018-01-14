Man beat up with baseball bat in home invasion in Nanaimo

Three men assaulted Sunday morning at a home on Howard Avenue

Three men were assaulted and one of them was beat up with a baseball bat in a home invasion in Nanaimo early Sunday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP responded a little after 7 a.m. to a report of a home invasion in the 600 block of Howard Avenue.

“Multiple suspects had assaulted the residents then fled and were not located,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The three victims, all adult men, were treated at the scene by B.C. Amulance Service paramedics and then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

“One victim received several strikes to his body with a bat, including strikes to head but sustained only non-life threatening injuries,” the press release noted.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle; no description of the vehicle was provided.

“Investigators believe this incident is a result of an ongoing feud between two groups and was a targeted attack,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP, in the release.

He added that the incident was not related to yesterday’s shooting in the area of Wakesiah Avenue and Jingle Pot Road.

Anyone with information about Howard Avenue incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

