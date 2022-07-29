Man charged after exposing himself in Port Hardy

Richard Overton has been charged with three counts of indecent act

Port Hardy RCMP have recommended charges to Crown Counsel against a 41-year-old man, of no fixed addressed, for indecent acts within the community.

According to a news release from the RCMP, on June 2, officers responded to a business located in the 8700 block of Granville Street after receiving a complaint about a man exposing himself to the public after being expelled from the business due to his gross level of intoxication.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the man matching the description and was taken into custody for investigative purposes where he was later released after sobering up.

Police were notified again on June 22 and June 23 of two other separate indecent acts incidents, which involved the same man previously arrested on June 2. Due to a detailed description and statements from witnesses, officers were able to provide the BC Prosecution Service a detailed report with recommendation of criminal charges that led to 41-year-old Richard Overton charged with three counts of indecent act.

“We would like to thank the public who provided key evidence in identifying the suspect,” says Corporal Martin Giguere of the Port Hardy RCMP. “Unfortunately, a child was exposed to this indecent act on June 2 and we would like to speak with the mother of that child.”

If you have any information about any of those incidents, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

