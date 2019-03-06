Many wigs stolen from a wig store on West Broadway were meant for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital. (VPD handout)

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

A chronic offender has been charged in relation to the theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital.

Martin Weigelt, 52, is alleged to have broken into Eva and Company Wigs on West Broadway in Vancouver in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2018, police said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking’

Many of the wigs, made with human hair and worth about $2,500 each, were meant for child cancer patients.

Sixty-six of the stolen wigs have been recovered.

Weigelt has an extensive criminal history, police said, with more than 100 convictions dating back more than 30 years.

Anyone with information about the missing wigs is asked to call the VPD’s property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Just Posted

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

Money Mart

In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

Many see measure as retaliation for arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts

Gerald Butts, Prime Minister’s former principal secretary, testifies to House of Commons justice committee

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Most Read