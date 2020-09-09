Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)

Man charged with 2017 murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Steven Bacon, whom police spoke to during their investigation, faces charge

Nanaimo RCMP say Steven Bacon has been charged with the murder of Makayla Chang.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Bacon will face a first-degree murder charge, though no date has been set as to when he will appear in court to face that charge.

Chang, who was 16, went missing in March of 2017 and her body was found in May of that year.

Police spoke with Bacon during the investigation but he was never named as a suspect. Bacon, 60, was arrested last September in Fredericton, N.B., on unrelated charges, RCMP say.

“Makayla’s family, and the community of Nanaimo and of Vancouver Island as a whole have been greatly affected by the loss of this young life. Hopefully, this charge can assist with providing answers and bringing a degree of resolution to Makayla’s family,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Bacon was an acquaintance of Chang’s but was never named as a person of interest in the murder investigation until August 2019.

Nanaimo RCMP added that they wish to thank all who assisted in the investigation, including other police agencies across the country.

RCMP

