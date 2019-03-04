A sentencing hearing for a Vancouver Island man who pleaded guilty to making harassing phone calls to Lower Mainland women is set for March 25 at Surrey Provincial Court. (File photo)

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Sentencing is to get underway this month for a Vancouver Island man charged in connection with harassing and indecent phone and video calls that were made to women across B.C. – including in White Rock – between September 2017 and April 2018.

BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed Monday (March 4) that Joel Perry is to return to Surrey Provincial Court for a sentencing hearing on March 25. The date was set during a brief appearance Monday morning.

Perry, a Qualicum Beach resident, was arrested last May 16. Of 70 charges approved by the BC Prosecution Service, court records show 15 relate to incidents in White Rock. Offences were also reported in Surrey and Langley.

READ MORE: B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Asked this week about the White Rock incidents, Surrey RCMP Const. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News that police will not be releasing any further details about the investigation.

McLaughlin said guilty pleas were entered on Dec. 14. Online court records show a total of 32 guilty pleas.

Mounties had issued a warning in February 2018, after several women came forward to report that they had received disturbing calls. The caller, according to the warning, would identify the women by name and address, claim he was watching them through cameras he had installed in their homes and demand they engage in sexually explicit conversation or they or their family members would be killed.

While most of the calls targeted women on their home phone number, some women employed at lingerie and swimwear stores reported receiving calls at their workplace as well, police said at the time.

Police said there was no evidence to suggest the caller had installed cameras, and that they believed the man had been gleaning the women’s personal information through their social-media accounts.

A release announcing the charges notes the investigation leading to Perry’s arrest was “a co-ordinated effort led by the Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit.”

“Although these incidents took place across BC, it was an investigator in Surrey who identified key evidence linking all of the offences.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver inolved in a hit and run

Just Posted

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose sent home five union members who are still considered employees

Approximately 12 workers, five of which were union members, vacated the premises.

North Island Gazette nominated for newspaper excellence for the second year in a row

The Gazette was nominated in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Revelstoke Review.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Most Read