A body was recovered from Stoney Hill on Sunday, April 21. (file photo)

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

  • Apr. 22, 2019 11:57 a.m.
  • News

The body of a 47-year-old man from Duncan was found in the Cowichan Valley on Sunday by members from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Just after 2 p.m. on April 21, RCMP officers were called to Stoney Hill Road Trail for a report that there appeared to be the body of an adult man at an approximately 10 foot drop from the lookout.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service is now conducting an investigation into the man’s death.

No further information is available from either the BC Coroners Service or the RCMP, the agencies said Monday morning.

Man's body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

