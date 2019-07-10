Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Many B.C. liquor branch contracts don’t comply with government standards: audit

Carol Bellringer says an audit examined 74 directly awarded contracts valued at about $25 million

The auditor general says too many contracts awarded by British Columbia’s liquor distribution branch aren’t in compliance with the province’s procurement policies and are awarded without competition.

Carol Bellringer says an audit examined 74 directly awarded contracts valued at about $25 million.

She says 55 per cent of the contracts that were directly awarded do not show the exceptional circumstances required to avoid the bidding process.

The report says 20 of the contracts indicated the liquor branch did not grant special favours to contractors, but the remaining 54 don’t have enough documentation to show fairness.

ALSO READ: B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Bellringer makes five recommendations including ensuring all liquor branch staff dealing with procurement take contract management training.

In its response, the branch says it expects staff to complete part of the training that was recommended by the end of the year and it has made other changes to provide greater oversight of how contracts are awarded.

It also says some of the findings of the audit were based on a lack of evidence in the files that were reviewed, but in many cases the branch did comply with the correct processes, such as conducting legal reviews.

Bellringer’s report says most of the contracts that were reviewed were for information technology services.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human-rights lawyer calls out Trump media vilification at press freedom gathering
Next story
Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Just Posted

Port Hardy Rotary Club installs new informational sign at District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

Minor hockey camp takes over Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The camp also saw the return of former NHL’er Clayton Stoner to his hometown.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day!

Missed Canada Day celebrations in the Tri-Port? Well look no further.

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre launches new poverty law advocacy program for the Mt. Waddington Region

“We’re here to help North Island locals have fair access to services”

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Most Read