VIDEO: Massive data breach at Marriott’s Starwood hotels

As many as 500 million people who stayed at Starwood hotels could be affected

The information of as many as 500 million people staying at Starwood hotels has been compromised and Marriott says it’s uncovered unauthorized access that’s been taking place within its Starwood network since 2014.

The company said Friday that credit card numbers and expiration dates of some guests may have been taken.

For about 327 million people, the information exposed includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date and communication preferences.

For some guests, the information was limited to name and sometimes other data such as mailing address, email address or other information.

RELATED: Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Marriott said that there was a breach of its database in September, which had guest information related to reservations at Starwood properties on or before Sept. 10.

Starwood operates hotels under the names: W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Design Hotels. Starwood branded timeshare properties are also included.

Marriott International Inc. discovered through the investigation that someone copied and encrypted guest information and tried to remove it.

Marriott and Starwood merged two years ago and attempts to combine the loyalty programs for the hotels have been marred by technical difficulties.

CEO Arne Sorenson said in a prepared statement Friday that Marriott is still trying to phase out Starwood systems.

RELATED: 50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Marriott has set up a website and call centre for anyone who thinks that they are at risk, and on Friday will begin sending emails to those affected.

Shares of Marriott tumbled 6 per cent before the opening bell.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. foursome charged after 5,000 pieces of stolen mail seized in Calgary
Next story
B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres

Just Posted

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against blockade

LNG company applied to enforce access to lands blocked by hereditary-chief-supported Unist’ot’en camp.

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres

GameSense to operate at more locations and in cozier environments

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. foursome charged after 5,000 pieces of stolen mail seized in Calgary

Four people facing 87 fraud, theft charges after huge mail bust in Calgary

Admitted to taking down endangered trees: Lake Louise ski resort to be sentenced

A total of 132 trees were removed, but the actual number of endangered whitebark pine has been disputed

‘Uber for snow removal:’ New app inspired by Canada’s winter weather

Homeowners can download the app for free and set up a profile, including location, size of driveway and how many cars park there

Most Read