Missing Montreal man last seen preparing for Vancouver Island camping trip

Man last seen renting vehicle in Saanich on Oct. 14 , failed to show up for his flight home

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A Montreal man last seen in Saanich has police and family worried after he missed his flight home.

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14.

Cabanes planned to camp on Vancouver Island and was set to return the vehicle by Oct. 26. He did not and subsequently did not make his scheduled flight to Montreal on Oct. 28.

Saanich police say his family is concerned for his well-being and it is out of character for Cabanes not to be in regular contact with them.

Cabanes is described as a Caucasian man, 6’2” and 240 pounds with grey hair. He speaks fluent English with a French accent.

The motorhome is a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Class C RV with B.C. licence plate PE384F.

Anyone who sees the motorhome is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

