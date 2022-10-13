Missing person: Have you seen Cindy Nelson?

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson to contact their local police

Port Hardy RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 33-year-old, Cindy Nelson, who was reported missing on October 5, 2022.

Nelson is an Indigenous female, 33 years old, five foot five inches tall (165 cm), 146 lbs (66 kg), and has black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP is concerned for Cindy’s wellbeing. Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson to contact their local police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

