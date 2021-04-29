Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.

Mistrial declared in Campbell River motorcycle club leader’s murder trial

Crown indicates they plan to proceed with a new trial in the 2016 murder of John Dillon Brown

The former president of the Campbell River-based Devil’s Army motorcycle club has been granted a mistrial in the first degree murder trial into the death of John Dillon Brown, 30.

Brown was shot in 2016 and his body was found in the trunk of a car north of Campbell River near Sayward on March 12, 2016. Richard Ernest Alexander, 65, was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 26, 2018 after a collaborative investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) resulted in a raid of the Devil’s Army clubhouse in Campbell River.

Alexander’s trial began before a jury on April 19 in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria. Alexander pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Alexander’s defence attorney Richard Neary applied for and was granted the mistrial on Wednesday, April 28. The reasons for granting the mistrial are protected by a publication ban so they won’t influence any future jury.

CTV Vancouver Island is reporting that Crown lawyers have indicated they plan to proceed with a new trial and Alexander now remains out on bail. A new trial date will have to be set.

RELATED: Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy
Next story
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

Just Posted

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder sent from Europe along with ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes was MDMA

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Scarlet Ibis in Holberg. (Scarlet Ibis Facebook photo)
Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

‘Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge’

The Port Hardy Airport looks in fantastic shape after extensive renovations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Airport named as a finalist for construction awards

The Port Hardy Airport has been named as a finalist for the… Continue reading

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A family crosses the highway at Cathedral Grove. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
Cathedral Grove parking, paving at bottom of the ‘Hump’ coming soon for Highway 4

Province pauses plans to blast Angel Rock near Cameron Lake

(Metro Creative photo)
Masks now mandatory at University of Victoria in indoor common areas

Updated provincial health order requires post-secondary students, staff to mask-up

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

A Point Roberts fire chief is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

Most Read