Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wants to hear the federal government make a commitment to the oil and gas industry in next week’s throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Moe asks Trudeau to make oil and gas commitment in upcoming throne speech

Carbon tax case is to be heard at the country’s top court next week

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wants to hear the federal government make a commitment to the oil and gas industry in next week’s throne speech.

Moe has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal opposition leaders outlining what he would like to see addressed.

Saskatchewan has no Liberal seats in the House of Commons, and Moe says he wrote the letter with the hope that the province’s interests will be represented in the Sept. 23 speech.

He says people in Saskatchewan are worried about the federal government’s intention to present an “ambitious green agenda.”

Moe is also asking again for Ottawa to pause charging the carbon tax until the Supreme Court of Canada rules on its constitutionality.

The case is to be heard at the country’s top court next week.

“While all Canadians would support a commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, there is significant concern that your ‘ambitious green agenda’ is code for shutting down our energy industry, a major driver of Canada’s economy,” Moe said in the letter dated Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Federal Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hot tubs and meat: Alberta RCMP investigating heists by trucks with bogus papers
Next story
At 11th hour, U.S. abruptly reverses course, lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum

Just Posted

Restored boat on display in Sointula, honouring the past

A 34-foot gillnet fishing boat built on Malcolm Island in 1948 is the newest museum addition

IGA says face-coverings will be mandatory as of Sept. 21

Wearing face-coverings will protect the health and safety of staff, customers and community.

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

Port Hardy RCMP officer honoured by International Association of Chiefs of Police

Corp. Chris Voller was named by the IACP as one of the 40 under 40 awardees for 2020.

Port McNeill business owners making space for outdoor socializing

“We need more community.”

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Vancouver Island protesters call B.C.’s response to new old-growth report a ‘diversion’

Port Renfrew blockade continues as protesters want Fairy Creek Watershed included in deferral areas

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read