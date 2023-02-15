Vancouver woman Jessica Kane is charged with manslaughter and adminstering overpowering drugs, among other things, in her work at an escort service. (Metro Creative stock)

More charges laid against Vancouver sex worker accused of fatally drugging client

Jessica Kane, 30, is facing charges across the Lower Mainland

A Vancouver sex worker accused of fatally drugging a client is out on house arrest, just as fresh charges against her have been approved.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve connected reports of men being drugged and having their belongings stolen back to 30-year-old Jessica Nicole Renee Kane. They believe she’s targeted escort service clients in Vancouver, Surrey, Langley and Burnaby.

Last October, Kane was charged with one count of manslaughter, seven counts of administering an overpowering drug or substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one general count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

Last month, that list grew.

Kane is now also facing charges of obstruction of justice, failure to comply with a release order and robbery, as well as at least one new drugging allegation.

Despite this, she was released on bail on Monday (Feb. 13).

Under the conditions of her house arrest, Kane is only allowed to go into public between noon and 2 p.m. on Fridays to obtain necessities. She isn’t allowed to engage in sex work or any other form of employment that puts her in another person’s private residence.

Surrey RCMP say anyone with information about Kane can contact their local police department.

READ ALSO: Vancouver sex worker arrested after series of druggings, including one that was fatal

