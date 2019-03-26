Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey which claimed the lives of three people this morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of the single-car collision

A mother and her two sons have been identified as the three people found dead following a crash in South Surrey that is now being investigated by the RCMP’s homicide team.

Police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion, under the Highway 99 overpass, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a badly damaged grey sedan, debris scattered across the road, and the three bodies.

READ MORE: Homicide team takes over Surrey single-car crash that killed three

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was later called in after Surrey RCMP determined the circumstances of the deaths were suspicious.

“Their names are not being released as it will not further the investigation at this time,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family members and friends affected by this event.”

A home in the 14900-block of 35 Avenue, only about a kilometre from the crash site, is believed to be related to the investigation. Officers were there Wednesday morning.

A Peace Arch News reporter who went to the crash site shortly after police were called described one vehicle in the centre of the road, covered with a tarp. Evidence markers were scattered behind the car, as well as around a section of the concrete underpass.

Jang said police believe there is no continued risk to the safety of the community, nor is there anything to suggest the incident is linked to a shooting or any form of gang violence or conflict.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

– with files from Aaron Hinks


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP taped off a home on the 14900-block of 35 Avenue in South Surrey after IHIT was called to investigate a murder in South Surrey on March 26. Three people were found dead after a single vehicle collision on 32 Avenue. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Wife of former hostage Joshua Boyle testifies to abuse
Next story
Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Just Posted

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEOS: North Island Bantam Eagles place second at Tier 3 Bantam Championships in Port Hardy

“This is now a piece of North Island history and will be talked about for many years to come.”

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

VIDEO: Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth head to Vancouver Island festival

It will be party time at Laketown Ranch this Canada Day weekend with a great lineup of talent on tap

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of the single-car collision

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

Most Read