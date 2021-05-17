Motorcyclist airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Mid-Island highway collision

BC Highway Patrol says impairment not a contributing factor in crash

Emergency service workers at the collision scene along Highway 4 in Hilliers on Sunday, May 16. A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital by BC Air Ambulance after sustaining life-threatening injuries. (Collin C photo)

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision near QualicumBeach on Sunday.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC Highway Patrol confirmed to the PQB News that police and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision along Highway 4 at Jones Road in rural Hilliers on Sunday, May 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m.

On arrival, police determined that a white sedan entering Highway 4 from Jones Road collided with a motorcycle travelling west along the highway.

“The motorcycle operator sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital by BC Air Ambulance,” wrote Halskov in an email.

No update on the motorcyclist’s condition was available.

According to Halskov, impairment was not a contributing factor to the incident and the driver of the white sedan sustained only minor injuries.

BC Highway Patrol in Parksville is currently investigating and ask for anyone with information to Sunday’s collison, including any dashboard camera footage, is asked to call 250-248-611 and cite police file 2021-227.

