MVI at the ‘T’ intersection near Port McNeill caused by driver failing to yield to oncoming traffic

Three people were taken to Port McNeill hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries

There was another motor vehicle crash at the “T” intersection in Port McNeill last Tuesday (Dec. 13) around 4 p.m., confirmed Port McNeill RCMP Sgt. Curtis Davis.

“Both vehicles had two people in it, one car was travelling northbound on Highway 19 to Port Hardy and the other car was turning left into Port McNeill,” Davis said when asked about the incident. “The car turning left appeared to fail to yield to the northbound vehicle, and the collision happened right in the intersection.”

RCMP, BC Ambulance, and Port McNeill Fire Rescue all quickly arrived on scene. Three people were taken to Port McNeill hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was turning into Port McNeill has been ticketed for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

As for the “T” intersection being notorious for vehicular incidents, Davis said he feels there is no reason for the amount of crashes that have happened in the area.

“The lighting is good, the visibility is good, the lines are well marked and it’s often cleared of any snow,” he said. “I attribute it [crashes] to inattention.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMPVehicles