UPDATE: Icy road conditions caused crash on Highway 19

RCMP, emergency personnel, and Port Hardy Fire Rescue were all on scene

The scene of the motor vehicle incident in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

Ice on Highway 19 has caused another motor vehicle incident.

Port Hardy RCMP were called in today to assist Port Hardy Fire Rescue at 11:58 a.m. with a car that was located in a ditch near Highway 19 and the Holberg road.

“The vehicle had gone off the road likely due to the icy road conditions,” said Port Hardy media relations Cst. Julie Miller in a statement to the Gazette. “The driver sustained minor injuries and their vehicle has been towed. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and adjust with changing road conditions.”

