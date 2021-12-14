The scene of the motor vehicle incident in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

The scene of the motor vehicle incident in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

UPDATE: Icy road conditions caused crash on Highway 19

RCMP, emergency personnel, and Port Hardy Fire Rescue were all on scene

Ice on Highway 19 has caused another motor vehicle incident.

Port Hardy RCMP were called in today to assist Port Hardy Fire Rescue at 11:58 a.m. with a car that was located in a ditch near Highway 19 and the Holberg road.

“The vehicle had gone off the road likely due to the icy road conditions,” said Port Hardy media relations Cst. Julie Miller in a statement to the Gazette. “The driver sustained minor injuries and their vehicle has been towed. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and adjust with changing road conditions.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
‘Unacceptable:’ B.C. attorney general responds after premier, ministers hung in effigy
Next story
Fiscal update has deficit lower than expected but COVID-19 spending still dominates

Just Posted

The scene of the motor vehicle incident in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Icy road conditions caused crash on Highway 19

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Protesting at elected officials’ homes ‘unacceptable’ — MLA

Sean Baxandall was driving south of Campbell River when he saw a bright flash of light (centre of screen) moving fast through the sky on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO)
VIDEO: Loud boom, bright light likely a meteor, says Vancouver Island seismologist

The Woss-north health area’s weekly COVID-19 numbers slightly rose from 22 to 26 for Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. (BCCDC map)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases slightly rises from 22 to 26