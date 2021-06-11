The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Man previously sentenced for sexual interference involving girl in Nanaimo

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

A Nanaimo man, already in jail for sexual abuse involving a girl, has been found guilty of sexually abusing his sons.

The man, who can’t be named due to a publication ban, was charged with two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and one count of invitation to sexual touching under 16. He was found guilty by Judge Justine Saunders in provincial court in Nanaimo today, June 11.

Caroline Narraway represented the Crown and Peter Hertzberg was defence counsel.

The incidents involving the boys took place before the incident with the girl.

Saunders said the offences occurred between January 2013 to December 2016 and that the children made the revelation to their mother that the man had touched them inappropriately in October 2018. The children said the man used his fingers and genitals to penetrate them, tried to put toys in their rectal area and asked them to touch his genitals.

The children also said the man squeezed their genitals and would force himself on them.

During trial an issue arose about the admissibility of video interviews and statements from the children made during the investigation, which was granted after a voir dire hearing.

Saunders said there was nothing to suggest the children would lie about their father’s actions. While there were some inconsistencies in the children’s statements, they were not irreconcilable differences which impacted the reliability of the evidence, she said.

A psychological assessment and pre-sentence reports were ordered and a date for sentencing is expected to be set on Aug. 10.

The mother told the News Bulletin she was happy with the verdict.

The man is currently in a federal penitentiary on the Lower Mainland.

Narraway did not wish to comment and the News Bulletin was unable to reach Hertzberg for comment.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtsexual abuse

Comments are closed

Previous story
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards
Next story
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. Photo contributed
COMMENTARY: MLA Michele Babchuk talks the future of forestry

‘These forests are important to every single one of us, myself included’

Dr. Prean Armogam hands over a cheque for $10,000 to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society president Rosaline Glynn. The money will be going towards a new roof for the Port Hardy seniors centre. This is the second donation Dr. Armogam has made to the society, giving them $5,000 a little over a year ago. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Doctor donates $10k to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society for new roof

This was the second donation Armogam has given to the society

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases drop again almost everywhere on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo had four new cases last week, down from 22 the week before

Blueprints for the seniors housing project in Port Hardy. (North Island Seniors Housing Foundation photo)
BC Housing declines North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s proposal to build units

BC Housing will be explaining why exactly the project was declined at a June 18 meeting

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Man previously sentenced for sexual interference involving girl in Nanaimo

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Most Read