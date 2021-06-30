Nanaimo RCMP commander sliding behind the wheel of Vancouver Island highway patrol

Supt. Cameron Miller is now officer in charge of RCMP B.C. Highway Patrol for Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, left, and chief administrative officer Jake Rudolph, right, present RCMP Supt. Cameron Miller with a piece of artwork during a Nanaimo city council meeting June 21. Miller has been promoted to the position of officer in charge of the RCMP B.C. Highway Patrol for Vancouver Island. (Photo courtesy Derek Johnstone, City of Nanaimo)

Nanaimo RCMP detachment commander will hit the road, so to speak.

Supt. Cameron Miller has left the position of Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s officer in charge to head up the B.C. Highway Patrol on Vancouver Island.

Miller was recognized for his service to Nanaimo with a ceremony at the June 21 meeting of Nanaimo city council. During the presentation Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog chronicled Miller’s achievements throughout his career with RCMP.

Miller joined the RCMP in 1990 and had early postings in Surrey and worked in commercial crime, stock market enforcement and national security. In 2010 he was promoted to the rank of inspector and transferred to Ottawa to lead the RCMP’s marine security centre. In 2012 Miller headed the force’s proceeds of crime branch and in 2013 took over as officer in charge of the federal co-ordination centre overseeing financial crime.

Miller transferred to Nanaimo in 2015 to become the Nanaimo detachment’s operations support officer and officer in charge of the Vancouver Island Tactical Response Team. He was promoted to superintendent in 2016 and became the detachment’s officer in charge.

Miller was promoted to his latest position May 27.

“The superintendent will be on the road a great deal more, so for those of you who have any interest in preserving your clean driving records between here and Victoria … I’d advise you strongly to be aware that the big boss himself is on the road, let alone all the many people that report to him, enhancing public safety up and down the Island,” Krog said.

Miller was presented with a print by Port McNeill artist Robert Henschel titled Rush Hour Traffic, depicting a pod of orcas swimming past a fleet of fishing boats.

Miller told the mayor that it’s been one of the great privileges of his career to serve as police chief in Nanaimo.

Krog said Miller will continue to reside in the city.

Insp. Lisa Fletcher is filling the role as Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s acting officer in charge.



