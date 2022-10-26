The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)

The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)

Sailor remembered as father, leader after body found near Greater Victoria base

Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing days prior

A member of the Royal Canadian Navy is being remembered as a loving family man and a dedicated leader after his body was found on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

The body of Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found in a wooded area near Work Point in Esquimalt after a thorough search and after he was reported missing earlier this week, the crew of the ship he served on said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Carlos was a leader in Calgary, highly regarded for his personal dedication and care for others,” HMCS Calgary’s crew wrote. “He spent 18 years and close to 1,000 days at sea in service to Canada. He was a loving husband, a proud father of four and a shipmate to many.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Petty Officer 1st Class Cea,” a CFB Esquimalt spokesperson said.

The post said Military Police are supporting the B.C. Coroner Service’s investigation into the death and no further details will be released at this time.

Cea’s family has been notified and is asking for privacy.

HMCS Calgary’s crew asked the public to keep Cea’s family, his shipmates and friends in their thoughts.

READ: Armed forces culture and conduct chief talks ‘fundamental shift’ at CFB Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB EsquimaltEsquimalt

Previous story
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

Just Posted

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations

A young female Humpback whale named ‘Spike’ was found dead off Malcolm Island. (Jared Towers photo)
Young female humpback whale ‘Spike’ found dead off Malcolm Island

The entrance to the Port Hardy swimming pool. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy awards contract for liner installation at dormant indoor swimming pool