New foundry centre announced for Port Hardy

‘This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people’

New Democrat MLA Claire Trevena says youth and their families will have faster, easier access to mental health and substance use services, primary care, and wrap-around supports with the announcement of a new Foundry Centre in Port Hardy.

“This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people,” said Trevena, MLA the North Island. “Our government is making a wide variety of services and supports more accessible so that young people have the tools they need to grow and thrive.”

Trevena says the Foundry Centre is one of eight new facilities announced today, for a total of nineteen centres across the province, and will offer increased access to integrated health and wellness services for young people aged 12 to 24. The centre will offer primary care, youth and family peer supports, walk-in counselling, mental health and substance use services, and social services all under one roof, making it easier for youth to get help when they need it.

The BC NDP government is committed to improving access to mental health services across the province, the Foundry Centres are just one part of A Pathway to Hope, a 10-year plan for mental health and addiction care.

