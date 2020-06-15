Port Hardy will be getting a new foundry centre. (North Island Gazette file photo)

New foundry centre announced for Port Hardy

‘This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people’

New Democrat MLA Claire Trevena says youth and their families will have faster, easier access to mental health and substance use services, primary care, and wrap-around supports with the announcement of a new Foundry Centre in Port Hardy.

“This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people,” said Trevena, MLA the North Island. “Our government is making a wide variety of services and supports more accessible so that young people have the tools they need to grow and thrive.”

Trevena says the Foundry Centre is one of eight new facilities announced today, for a total of nineteen centres across the province, and will offer increased access to integrated health and wellness services for young people aged 12 to 24. The centre will offer primary care, youth and family peer supports, walk-in counselling, mental health and substance use services, and social services all under one roof, making it easier for youth to get help when they need it.

The BC NDP government is committed to improving access to mental health services across the province, the Foundry Centres are just one part of A Pathway to Hope, a 10-year plan for mental health and addiction care.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo
Next story
Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

Just Posted

New foundry centre announced for Port Hardy

‘This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people’

North Island First Nation youth commended by RCMP for his commitment to community

‘… our Elders are really proud of him’

Liberal bill to fine/jail CERB ‘fraudsters’ is ridiculous

You can’t get blood from a stone, so why bother stoning those that are already bleeding?

Tourism Vancouver Island focused on helping businesses survive the season

Port McNeill based kayak tour company has benefitted from one-on-one support

Port McNeill man remains missing after boat found washed ashore in Johnstone Strait

Gary Ritchie was last seen leaving Port McNeill June 7 on a 35-foot-long wooden boat

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

58-year-old Island woman remains in critical condition after fatal weekend Malahat crash

The 53-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Most Read