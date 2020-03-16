New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

The new Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road in Port Hardy. (Google maps)

The Canadian Coast Guard will be developing a new Logistics Depot on Jensen Cove Road in Port Hardy.

According to a Building Links news release, Port Hardy council has approved a Development Permit Variance for the development of the depot.

The release also states that the development will include a “10,800 square foot building with warehouse storage for environmental response, fleet maintenance equipment etc. The building will also include administrative workstations, meeting room, classroom/training space, Incident Command Post capable (with accommodations, kitchen, laundry), a mechanics workshop for small boat maintenance and an electronics workshop and rooftop armature for development and testing of electronic equipment.”

Port Hardy council has also approved a waterfront walkway for the depot.

“This development requires security and the development of a waterfront walkway will reduce the ability to provide adequate security to the facilities both on land and water,” states the release.

