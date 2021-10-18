New maple trees planted across from Stink Creek Park a nice ‘welcome’ to downtown Port Hardy

Jason Dunlop, Debbie Perkovich, and Tree Canada representative Bill Stephens stand next to the line of new maple trees planted across from Stink Creek Park. Port Hardy councillors Fred Robertson, Janet Dorward, John Tidbury, and CAO Heather Nelson-Smith joined them. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Dunlop’s Home Hardware and Building Centre hosted a special ceremony on Granville Street last Wednesday, celebrating the 10th annual National Tree Day by planting 10 Acer rubrum ‘Redpointe’ maple trees.

“We are excited to work with Tree Canada and Home Hardware Stores Limited on this important initiative,” said Jason Dunlop, Dealer/Owner of Dunlop’s Home Hardware and Building Centre. “We have received incredible support from the community over the years and this is an opportunity for us to say thank you in a real tangible way.”

The plant site on Granville Street was chosen by the District of Port Hardy. This is the second time that Dunlop’s Home Hardware and Building Centre has participated in Home Hardware’s annual tree plant with Tree Canada.

This year, Home Hardware and Home Building Centre locations will participate in tree planting initiatives across the country. Since 1992, Home Hardware Dealers have planted 28,190 trees, valued at over $1.6 million, in green spaces from coast to coast.

National Tree Day falls on Wednesday of National Forest Week. This day is celebrated across the country with tree dedications, plantings, educational workshops, outdoor education walks, interpretive days, schoolyard plantings and seminars.

Tree Canada, Canada’s national tree charity, is excited to continue our partnership with Home Hardware by bringing more trees to communities across Canada,” said Michael Rosen, president, Tree Canada.

“For the past 29 years, Tree Canada and Home Hardware have worked together to plant and maintain close to 30,000 trees, creating a lasting legacy for present and future generations.”

