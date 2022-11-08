New mayor and council officially sworn in to office in Port Hardy

Port Hardy’s new mayor and council were all sworn in by reciting the oath of office

Councillor Leightan Wishart says goodbye to everyone at the Nov. 1 swearing in ceremony. (Screenshot from district meeting)

The District of Port Hardy held its inaugural meeting on Nov. 1 to swear in its new mayor and council.

Dennis Dugas, Port Hardy’s mayor for the last four years, was the first to speak as he addressed the audience that came out to witness the ceremony.

“I would like to respectfully acknowledge we are on the traditional territory of the Kwakiutl people,” Dugas said, before addressing his council team who’ve had his back over the last four years. “It’s been a pleasure, it’s been an honour, to work with all of you, and especially with our staff.”

He then specifically mentioned former Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick who left the district back in 2020, stating she was the one who was instrumental in helping him with the challenge of transitioning from councillor to mayor.

All told, Dugas said it has “really been an honour to have been chosen by the District of Port Hardy to represent them, and to be part of this wonderful group we have here.”

While Dugas won’t be the mayor this next term, he did successfully run for a seat at the table and will continue on as a councillor for the district. Leightan Wishart is the only councillor from the previous term who won’t be returning, as he decided not to run this election.

After Dugas finished his speech, Port Hardy’s new mayor and council were all sworn in by reciting the oath of office (Brian Texmo wasn’t able to make the meeting so he will be sworn in at a later date).

Pat Corbett-Labatt was the next to speak after officially becoming the new mayor of Port Hardy.

“Welcome new council,” she said, before thanking all the past mayors of Port Hardy for all the work they’ve done for the town, “but especially Bev Parnham, she was an amazing mayor and again, if you don’t know, she was the first female mayor of Port Hardy and she was a role model and I hope that I will be a role model too as the second female mayor.”

Corbett-Labatt added that after eight years as a councillor, she finally felt she was ready to run for mayor.

“I hope I represent not only family and my friends, but my community and work well with everybody.”

She then thanked the staff of Port Hardy, stating, “You are the backbone of our community, and as a council we are so fortunate to have you working for our town.”

After that, Wishart was given a parting gift from Corbett-Labatt and he spoke briefly, saying it’s been “an honour to represent the people of the community” as he feels council has always had “the best interest of Port Hardy at stake” when making decisions.

“I’m going to miss sitting at this table, and I know all you guys will do a terrific job, thank you everyone,” he added.

Corbett-Labatt then called the meeting to an end.

Port Hardy’s next council meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

