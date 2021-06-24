New textiles exhibit opens at Port Hardy Museum

The Port Hardy Museum has a new exhibit on display, a third installment in the “Textiles” series.

RELATED: Port Hardy museum celebrates emergency services with new exhibit

RELATED: Trio of Bibles found at the Port Hardy Museum

“We have borrowed some things we have not had in here before, and we’ve brought some things out from the back storage area that people have not seen yet,” said Curator Jane Hutton. “I was astounded by the amount, and the variety, of things that people brought in to loan to us for this.”

Hutton pointed out a dress on display that is around 200 years old. “All the girls in that family have worn that dress as little ones, and it is holding up very well.”

There’s also a Christening robe, a jacket made by Eleanor Erickson’s grandmother, Anna Oostoroff, dresses found in an abandoned house in Quatsino estimated to be from the 1930s, a lace making station used by a Danish woman at Cape Scott, and much more.

There’s also a Loom that was given to the museum by Bud Masales, noted Hutton. “You can weave fabric on it, Bud Masales’ father made it, and Bud says that his mom and his grandmother used to use it to knit sweaters.”

She added there’s “so much exquisite stuff here, it’s a little bit overwhelming.”

The Textiles exhibit will be running until October, after which Hutton will be putting together something for Remembrance Day.

The museum is open through the summer Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historyMuseum