New Woss Forestry Program up and running

The new 12-week Fundamentals of Forestry Program in Woss is officially up and running.

“It ’s now operational – we have 12 students attending class in Woss,” said Manager of Economic Development Pat English at the Regional District of Mount Waddington’s April 17 Board of Directors meeting.

“We housed seven of them in accommodations in Woss. Everyone seems to have settled down really well,” said English, adding “I’m very pleased with the way it’s developing.”

The Fundamental’s of Forestry program, which runs from April 16 to July 8, received 30 applications for the 12 available spots.

“Based on the level of interests that we had – we are already planning for a second course to be held in the spring of 2019,” said English.

He also noted they have completed a classroom renovation for the use of the program and have arranged with Telus for a access to a managed fibre connection that may be replaced at a later date with a pure fibre solution.

“Once a pure fibre solution is in place that service would be extended to all the residents in Woss,” said English, adding “That is a major coup if we get that in.”

Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland noted that the 12 students will be in attendance at the first annual Forestry Proud Day in Port McNeill on May 16 hosted by the organization Forest Friendly Communities.

“They are going to interview them and the communities and talk about why we are proud to be forest friendly communities and what that means to the North Island.”

The event will take place at the Town Clock on Beach drive between 3:30 and 5:00 pm.

“I encourage you all to be there and the fact that it is going to be great to meet those 12 students that are in the forest class in Woss,” said Ackland.

About the program:

The Fundamentals of Forestry Program is designed to provide new forestry workers with the foundational skills and knowledge required to work safely, productively, and sustainably in a harvesting environment.

Vancouver Island University and BC Forestry Safety Council assisted in the development of the program, and the project is sponsored and supported by the Vancouver Island North Training and Attraction Society (VINTAS) who’s founding members include Town of Port McNeill, Woss Residents Association, ‘Namgis First Nation, Regional District of Mount Waddington, North Island College, School District 85, Community Futures of Mount Waddington, Western Forest Products, North Vancouver Island Aboriginal Training Society and North Island Employment Foundation Society.