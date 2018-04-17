NIC scholarships available for Mount Waddington students

Mount Waddington students have one week left to apply for a record number of scholarships and bursaries available to students interested in attending North Island College next year.

NIC has more than 415 awards, valued at up to $5,000 each to students, available this year. The total – coming in at more than $375,000 is up significantly from last year’s $290,000 award total.

“This is the second year in a row we have more funds available to students than ever before,” said Randall Heidt, NIC Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “We can’t thank our amazing donors enough for providing these life-changing awards.”

The awards are available to students coming directly from high school, students retraining for a new career as well as those who are in the middle of programs or graduating.

With one online application, students become eligible for hundreds of awards based on their academic performance, financial need, career interests or community involvement.

Lisa Moyes, NIC Foundation board chair and donor knows the difference the awards can make to students and communities.

“When we support our students’ dreams, we give them a chance to build a solid future for themselves and their families,” Moyes said. “In turn, they become our nurses, accountants, teachers, electricians, artists and business owners, supporting the strength and growth of our communities.”

The money represents a significant investment in North Island students and communities and addresses a tangible need.

Since 1991, the NIC Foundation has provided almost $3 million to more than 4,000 students throughout the region. For many students, attending college would not have been possible were it not for this generosity.

This year’s awards include a $960 David N. Hudson Bursary, created in honour of a long-standing educator with North Island College and two new $875 Mount Waddington Community Spirit Bursaries. The Community Spirit Bursary is available to a student attending NIC in the Mount Waddington region who is planning to continue their post-secondary education. The recipient will be a student who has shown community spirit, either on-campus or off, and a great perseverance in working toward their educational goals.

Students are also eligible to apply for $70,000 in new awards from the Pieter de Reuver Foundation, along with many other long-standing Mount Waddington and college-wide scholarships and bursaries.

The award application deadline is April 25, 2018.

Visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students for an awards list and online application form.